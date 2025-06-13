South Africa: Multi-Pronged Approach to Combat Gang Violence

Government is embarking on a multi-pronged approach to address gang-related crime and its underlying socio-economic causes, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said.

Speaking on the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cabinet Committee's strategy, the Deputy President emphasised that combating crime requires more than traditional policing.

He further highlighted several key points of the strategy, which include the development of a national anti-gang initiative, the enhancement of anti-gang units within the South African Police Service (SAPS), the implementation of Operation Shanela to focus on strategic law enforcement efforts, and an emphasis on community engagement and collaboration with stakeholders.

The need for a multi-disciplinary approach involving various government departments to address crime effectively was also emphasised.

"This strategy, supported by the anti-gang action plan, focuses on gangsterism through intelligence gathering, proactive policing, community engagement and stakeholder collaboration in this regard," he said during a question-and-answer session in Parliament on Thursday.

Additionally, the country's second-in-command said the SAPS is working around the clock to investigate and finalise gang-related cases, including drug trafficking, shootings and murders.

"As a result, according to the latest statement released by SAPS, ongoing operations, which are focusing on combating and preventing crime, including gender-based violence and femicide [GBVF], have led to the arrest of more than 13 000 suspects."

He believes that the latest statistics show a significant decrease in most crime categories compared to the previous financial year but added that more efforts are needed.

As the Chair of the JCPS, he stated that he will continue to engage with the Minister of Police, the National Police Commissioner, and the MECs of Safety in all provinces.

Their goal is to enhance efforts in combating organised crime and gang-related killings, particularly in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, where these issues are prevalent.

"Our goal is to eliminate immediate threats posed by crime and gangs in identified high crime areas, while fostering a safe and secure environment for long-term stability."

The Deputy President emphasised a multidisciplinary approach, engaging various government departments to tackle root causes such as poverty and unemployment.

He noted that economic growth and job creation are crucial in preventing youth from turning to criminal activities.

Water issues

The Deputy President discussed the Water Task Team's efforts to address water shortages, with a focus on 105 non-performing municipalities and enhancing municipal service management.

The team was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year under the leadership of the Deputy President to address water challenges in various areas in the country.

The Deputy President told the Members of Parliament that the Department of Water and Sanitation has established oversight structures and a specialised unit for priority projects and that a comprehensive water debt management plan is recommended.

"We are going to carefully look at the resolutions of the Water Indaba because it does address, particularly these issues, because some of the municipalities can't be water authorities," he said.

In addition, he stated that consequence management for underperforming municipal managers is being considered.

"So, we are going to look at how we can, where possible, assist them to be effective in generating revenue. We have realised that poor maintenance of facilities is one of the biggest problems.

"If you visit many of our cities, you'll find that there are problems with leakages and that non-revenue water is a significant issue. So, we're going to work with them to try and deal with those challenges."

HIV and AIDS

Shifting focus to HIV and AIDS, he said the withdrawal of US$8 billion in the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) funding for the HIV/AIDS programme will be offset by increased government spending and engagement with other markets. This as funding by the United States Government has been withdrawn.