South Africa: Three Police Officers Successfully Convicted of Corruption

The Serious Corruption Investigation component of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has this week secured a conviction in a high-profile corruption matter involving three police officials attached to the Provincial Taxi Violence Unit in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The police officials are Madoda Mduduzi Mhlongo (56), Siyabonga Herbert Mabhida (51) and Prince Ntsikelelo Shezi (50).

"It was reported that on 13 March 2019, the complainant [in the matter] was approached by the three police officials, who alleged that they were under pressure from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to arrest two suspects due to the alleged murders of key witnesses in a case they were investigating," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

"The officials solicited a gratification of R200 000 from the complainant, in lieu of preventing the arrests. The trio warned that failure to pay would result in the suspects being arrested that same night.

"Later that evening, the police officials arrived at one of the suspects' premises, reinforcing the threat," the police said.

The matter was reported to the Serious Corruption Investigation component based at the head office. A police operation was authorised in terms of section 252A of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977 (Act No. 51 of 1977). On 29 March 2019, the three implicated police officials, who were all Warrant Officers, were arrested after receiving the R200 000.

The trio appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 1 April 2019 and were each released on R10 000 bail. Their trial commenced on 1 March 2021 and ran over an extended period until they were found guilty of corruption.

The trio was remanded in custody as the matter was postponed to 19 June 2025 in the same court for their sentencing.