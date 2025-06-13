South Africa: Presidency Clarifies Concerns Regarding National Dialogue

The Presidency has sought to clarify concerns regarding government hosting the National Dialogue, saying some media reports on the event are "based on incorrect or incomplete information".

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government would host a National Dialogue that will enable South Africans to participate in engagements that will confront the country's challenges and forge a path into a better future.

It will be a people-led, society-wide process to reflect on the state of the country, with people from all walks of life who will come together and help shape the next chapter of South Africa's democracy.

All South Africans will have an opportunity to participate as individuals or through organised formations.

"The first National Convention to enable an all-inclusive process will be convened on 15 August 2025 to set the agenda for the National Dialogue. This will be followed by discussions across the country in various sectors and on issues that citizens feel deserve national attention.

"These will then be grouped into agenda themes for national engagement. A second National Convention will be held in the beginning of 2026, where these discussions will be consolidated into a common national vision and implementation programme," the Presidency said on Thursday.

An Eminent Persons Group has been appointed to champion the National Dialogue and to provide guidance to ensure that the process is inclusive and credible.

It comprises respected individuals, who have played and continue to play an important role in various areas of the nation's life.

The Eminent Persons Group will not be responsible for the day-to-day running of activities.

"Preparations for the National Convention and other activities are currently being undertaken by a National Dialogue Preparatory Task Team made up of representatives from various foundations, civil society organisations and the Presidency.

"The National Dialogue Preparatory Task Team has been working for close to a year on developing the form and approach to the National Dialogue. This team will remain seized with the practical arrangements for the National Dialogue until a representative Steering Committee has been established," the Presidency said.

The Presidency has asserted that media reports claiming that certain foundations belonging to the stalwarts of the liberation struggle have been sidelined or overlooked, are inaccurate.

"These foundations, together with other civil society formations that were part of the initial work, remain centrally involved in the Preparatory Task Team.

"Over the next few weeks, the National Dialogue Preparatory Task Team will undertake a series of information sessions and consultations with a range of stakeholders in preparation for the first National Convention on 15 August 2025," the Presidency said.