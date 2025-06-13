South Africa: Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre to Boost Tourism

The Department of Tourism in partnership with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) will launch the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre in the Free State province next week.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille and the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dion George will launch the Centre.

The two departments recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre to boost tourism in the Free State.

"The Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre is a world class and state-of-the art interactive visitor attraction with strong potential for tourism growth," the Department of Tourism said in a statement.

Situated within the Golden Gate Highlands National Park (GGHNP) in the Free State, the centre will offer visitors an innovative, creative and quality demonstration of scientific knowledge (paleontological, archaeological and geological) with a broader appreciation of cultural heritage through interactive exhibitions.

The department successfully secured funding of R120 million from the European Union through the National Treasury for the implementation of the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre.

The centre is managed by the South African National Parks (SANParks), and it is envisaged that the facility will increase the bed occupancy and more activities for visitors to the park.

The development of the project includes the Interpretation Centre (paleontological offices and work space), the reception area, lecture halls, the display area-exhibition and display installation, the coffee/curio shop, the activity node - office, activity areas (children), parking - paved parking area, look-out point and bulk services, upgrade electrical supply - transformer & cable, sewer - connect to existing system water - connection.

According to the Department of Tourism, the centre celebrates a globally significant paleontological discovery--the oldest dinosaur embryos known to man offering a world-class educational and cultural experience that deepens public understanding of our natural history.

"The interpretation centre is a unique local attraction which offer visitors an innovative, creative and quality demonstration of scientific knowledge," the department said.

The centre will be a key driver of local economic development, job creation and tourism growth in the eastern Free State.

The event will culminate with a graduation of the tourist guides that were trained as part of the development of the centre.