Congo-Kinshasa: SANDF Soldiers Return From DRC

The first group of South African troops who were deployed to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) are expected to arrive in Bloemfontein on Friday.

According to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), the troops will be welcomed by the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, accompanied by the members of the Military Command Council.

The soldiers will arrive at Air Force Base Bloemspruit.

The withdrawal of the soldiers was announced by the Minister in May following a "high level consultation with several role-players in the peacekeeping efforts within the eastern DRC".

Earlier this year, 14 troop members lost their lives and others sustained injuries at the hands of the M23 as fighting in the Goma region escalated.

The rebel group fought intensely against the Congolese armed forces, resulting in the deaths of soldiers from 23 to 27 January 2025 during M23's advance on Sake and Goma.

These soldiers were part of the SAMIDRC, which aims to help restore peace, security, and stability in Africa's second-largest country.

The Minister will address members of the media after she has received and welcomed the troops.