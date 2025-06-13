South Africa: Fine and Cool Weather Conditions for the Weekend

13 June 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecast fine and cold to cool but partly cloudy weather with showers and rain expected in the north-east of the country.

There are currently no weather alerts on their website.

Earlier this week, the country was gripped with severe winter weather with the Eastern Cape experiencing snowfall and heavy rain.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is today visiting flood-affected areas in the Eastern Cape, due to rising casualties and damage to infrastructure in the OR Tambo and Amathole District Municipalities.

The President will be updated on the search and rescue efforts and support needed to effectively address the devastating disaster across all levels.

According to the latest reports, the death toll from the floods in the Eastern Cape has risen to 78, with more than 1 000 people displaced.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.