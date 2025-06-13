South Africa: Fine and Cool Weather Conditions for the Weekend

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has forecast fine and cold to cool but partly cloudy weather with showers and rain expected in the north-east of the country.

There are currently no weather alerts on their website.

Earlier this week, the country was gripped with severe winter weather with the Eastern Cape experiencing snowfall and heavy rain.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is today visiting flood-affected areas in the Eastern Cape, due to rising casualties and damage to infrastructure in the OR Tambo and Amathole District Municipalities.

The President will be updated on the search and rescue efforts and support needed to effectively address the devastating disaster across all levels.

According to the latest reports, the death toll from the floods in the Eastern Cape has risen to 78, with more than 1 000 people displaced.