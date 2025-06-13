Zimbabwe: Fugitive Cop Who Flogged Suspect to Death Arrested, Appears in Court

13 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tapiwa Svondo

A RUWA police officer, Constable Prince Ndavambi (39) has been charged with murder following his arrest, nearly two weeks on the run.

Accused person assaulted Blessed Believe Juruvenge (30) in police custody leading to his death.

Ndavambi was a fugitive of the law since May 28, 2025, when the victim was declared dead. He was only arrested on June 10 and appeared in court the day after.

The murder followed Juruvenge's arrest on May 27, 2025, after an altercation with a fellow resident, Mwazha/Maphosa, who reported him for assault and theft. Upon detention, the now deceased was told by Ndavambi that he would return home in a coffin.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, Ndavambi allegedly tortured the now deceased using a hoe handle before placing him in a cell.

"Allegations are that on the 27th of May 2025, the accused arrested a man in connection with assault and theft and took him to ZRP Ruwa. While in custody, it is alleged that the accused assaulted the suspect with a hoe handle before detaining him in the cells.

"Later that evening, the suspect's condition reportedly deteriorated. He was taken to Ruwa Rehabilitation Clinic, where he died the following day," said NPAZ.

Ndavambi was granted US$400 bail and remanded to July 2, 2025.

