Zimbabwe: Police Officer Arrested for Receiving U.S.$40 Bribe

13 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A POLICE officer stationed at Zengeza, Harare, landed in the dock after allegedly receiving a US$40 bribe to release a theft suspect.

Edson Nangwani was caught red handed with trap money after he was reported to the Police Anti-Corruption Unit (PACU).

Nangwani appeared before a Chitungwiza magistrate charged with criminal abuse of office and extortion. He was granted US$100 bail.

He is expected back in court in two weeks' time when he is expected to be furnished with a trial date.

Allegations are that on June 7, 2025, a suspect, Tatenda Tichareva was arrested for allegedly possessing a stolen Samsung Galaxy A04E.

That same day, the suspect's friend, Vincent Joni approached the investigating officer (the accused) to seek clarity on the case.

"Instead of offering a professional explanation, the accused demanded US$200 in exchange for the suspect's release and for the matter to be 'shelved'," said the State.

"The friend reported the bribe demand to the CID Police Anti-Corruption Unit (PACU), triggering a carefully coordinated trap operation.

"On the 9th of June 2025, a team of PACU detectives accompanied the friend to ZRP Zengeza, where the accused contacted the suspect's friend and directed him to Office G13, and later to Office G16 for the transaction."

The court heard, under surveillance, the friend handed over US$40 in marked trap money:1 x US$20 (Serial: PH50115833C) 2 x US$10 (Serials: PK45658296B & PB36416637E) the accused received the cash inside Office G16, unaware he was being watched by detectives.

Moments later, Nangwani was caught red-handed with the trap money in his left hand and immediately arrested.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.