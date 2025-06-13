Zimbabwe: Police Officer Arrested for Receiving U.S.$40 Bribe

A POLICE officer stationed at Zengeza, Harare, landed in the dock after allegedly receiving a US$40 bribe to release a theft suspect.

Edson Nangwani was caught red handed with trap money after he was reported to the Police Anti-Corruption Unit (PACU).

Nangwani appeared before a Chitungwiza magistrate charged with criminal abuse of office and extortion. He was granted US$100 bail.

He is expected back in court in two weeks' time when he is expected to be furnished with a trial date.

Allegations are that on June 7, 2025, a suspect, Tatenda Tichareva was arrested for allegedly possessing a stolen Samsung Galaxy A04E.

That same day, the suspect's friend, Vincent Joni approached the investigating officer (the accused) to seek clarity on the case.

"Instead of offering a professional explanation, the accused demanded US$200 in exchange for the suspect's release and for the matter to be 'shelved'," said the State.

"The friend reported the bribe demand to the CID Police Anti-Corruption Unit (PACU), triggering a carefully coordinated trap operation.

"On the 9th of June 2025, a team of PACU detectives accompanied the friend to ZRP Zengeza, where the accused contacted the suspect's friend and directed him to Office G13, and later to Office G16 for the transaction."

The court heard, under surveillance, the friend handed over US$40 in marked trap money:1 x US$20 (Serial: PH50115833C) 2 x US$10 (Serials: PK45658296B & PB36416637E) the accused received the cash inside Office G16, unaware he was being watched by detectives.

Moments later, Nangwani was caught red-handed with the trap money in his left hand and immediately arrested.