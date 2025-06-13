El-Fashir — The 6th Infantry Division in El-Fashir has confirmed that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia is currently recruiting citizens and luring young men and women out of the city to the "Garni" area using local means of transport (carts) under the pretext of opening safe corridors and providing aid, exploiting the economic situation in the city.

The 6th Infantry Division stated that upon the arrival of those leaving El-Fashir to Garni, the RSF militia slaughters animals and provide them with food before transporting them to Shagra and Tawila.

Meanwhile, the young men and women are transported to camps in preparation for their transfer to El-Khuwai in West Kordofan, while others are transported to East El-Fashir for forced recruitment to fight in the battles.

The 6th Division added, in a press briefing, that the Rapid Support Forces militia is providing communication means for those deported to communicate with their families to reassure them.

The division called on citizens, especially young people, to exercise caution and avoid falling into this trap, lest they become easy prey for militia gangs. It also urged them to remember the suffering inflicted on their families who fled the horrors of the terrorist militia's attack on the Zamzam camp for internally displaced persons in these areas. The Sixth Division reassured citizens that the situation is under control, and that the armed forces are cohesive and working together to protect the steadfast city of El-Fashir.