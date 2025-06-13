Somalia Deepens Ties With Russia As It Distances Itself From Western Partners

13 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia has signaled a major shift in its foreign policy by strengthening diplomatic ties with Russia while distancing itself from its traditional international allies.

In a notable move, the Speaker of Somalia's Upper House, Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, paid an official visit to Moscow, where he met with the Chairman of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the areas of security, economy, and political affairs.

The visit comes amid Somalia's growing discontent with the C6+ group - an informal international coalition including the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, United Nations, African Union, IGAD, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Sweden.

This week, the Somali government formally called for the dissolution of the group, arguing that its existence perpetuates the notion of external control over Somali affairs and undermines the country's political sovereignty.

The twin developments mark a clear pivot in Somalia's foreign strategy -- away from long-standing Western partners and toward emerging alliances with countries such as Russia. Somali officials have characterized the new approach as one grounded in mutual respect, equality, and shared interests.

While no formal agreements with Russia have yet been announced, the tone and symbolism of the high-level meetings in Moscow suggest that the Kremlin could become a key strategic partner for Mogadishu in the coming years.

