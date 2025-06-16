Africa: France Rallies World Leaders to Seal Ocean Protection Deal At UN Conference in Nice

Nice, France — With the future of the world's oceans hanging in the balance, global leaders, scientists, and activists gathered in the French Riviera city of Nice this week for the historic UN Ocean Conference, where France declared a new era of high seas governance and marine protection.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Olivier Poivre d'Arvor, France's Special Envoy for the UN Ocean Conference, said the global gathering marks a turning point for ocean conservation, with 174 delegations and 64 heads of state rallying behind a common goal--to transform the world's oceans from a lawless expanse into a protected global commons governed by science, cooperation, and binding treaties.

"The high seas are no longer a playground. They are now a protected space," d'Arvor told reporters, announcing that the UN's landmark treaty on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) will officially enter into force by early January 2026.

Dubbed the "Treaty of Nice," the pact seeks to place nearly two-thirds of the world's ocean under international governance, a move hailed by conservationists as the biggest step forward for marine protection in decades. With 56 countries having ratified the treaty and 14 more expected to follow before the ceremonial launch in New York on September 23, the agreement meets the 60-country threshold required for it to become law.

"This is a foundational moment," said d'Arvor. "Nice could become for ocean governance what Rio was for climate and biodiversity."

The treaty, negotiated over 15 years, aims to regulate the high seas--areas beyond national jurisdiction that have long been vulnerable to overfishing, pollution, and unregulated extraction. It also lays the groundwork for the first-ever Ocean COP, expected by the end of 2026, where signatory countries will finalize implementation protocols, establish a permanent secretariat, and begin real enforcement through satellites, naval fleets, and drones.

Despite tensions in multilateral diplomacy, France--with co-host Costa Rica and the UN--has managed to galvanize widespread support. In a strong show of unity, even geopolitical rivals such as China, India, and the European Union endorsed the treaty, while Argentina's President Javier Milei and Indonesia ratified it during the summit.

D'Arvor also used the occasion to caution against a renewed push for deep-sea mining, particularly in light of a recent U.S. executive order authorizing a preliminary exploration mission. "The deep sea is not for sale--no more than Antarctica or Greenland," he warned, pledging that a coalition of 40 countries would continue to block any attempt to adopt a mining code without consensus under the International Seabed Authority (ISA).

"Those who hoped the code would be adopted at Kingston this July have lost the battle. I hope they've lost the war," he added.

In parallel with the treaty's legal strides, the conference saw the launch of the European Ocean Pact, a collaborative ocean exploration initiative unveiled by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The pact, backed by countries including India and China, aims to correct the stark imbalance in research funding--currently, ocean exploration receives 250 times less funding than space programs.

By bringing together oceanographic institutes, space agencies, and private sector players, the initiative promises to generate a shared global database to help map and understand the ocean in unprecedented detail. "In 15 years, we aim to fully understand the ocean--or at least enough to truly protect it," said d'Arvor.

He stressed that science--not political posturing--will be the new compass for ocean policy. "This is the victory of science. The ocean has long been a victim of exploitation and ignorance. But now, it can become a platform for cooperation and peace."

Yet challenges remain. While Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) are relatively well managed, questions linger about compliance and enforcement. The true test, observers say, will be translating high-level pledges into measurable progress.

Still, the momentum in Nice has brought renewed hope for ocean defenders around the globe. "We are not there yet," said d'Arvor. "But for the first time, we are truly moving forward--and there is no turning back."

