Algeria: Harvest Campaign 2025 - President Tebboune Orders Efforts to Exceed Previous Season's Results

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, ordered, in a meeting of the Council of ministers he chaired on Sunday, rigorous efforts to ensure that the 2025 harvest-threshing campaign achieves results exceeding those recorded during the previous season.

In this regard, the President of the Republic ordered the holding, at the end of the harvest campaign, of a meeting to assess the results achieved and efforts of farmers of the sector's executives.

He also ordered to renew and better structure the organization chart for the implementation of the sector's plans.

As regards the preparations for the summer season and the reception of the national community established abroad, the President of the Republic emphasized the need to implement all necessary measures and provisions to improve services and support for community members at airports and ports.

He ordered the introduction of streamlined procedures for Algerian passport holders to facilitate their entry into the country during the summer season.

Concerning the conditions and modalities for benefiting from the productive family program, the President of the Republic affirmed that providing support and assistance to Algerian women is a duty.