Zimbabwe: Health Lobby Group Urges Government to Subsidise Blood Services for Affordable Access

16 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

COMMUNITY Working Group on Health (CWGH) has called on the government to urgently subsidise blood services and ensure affordable access for all Zimbabweans.

Although the government claims blood is freely available in public hospitals, patients have to buy it themselves at a high cost of at least US$250 a pint which at some private institutions can go up to US$1,000.

In a statement following the recently held World Blood Donor day, the health advocacy group urged authorities to invest in sustainable national blood programmes to ensure all Zimbabweans can access affordable and essential blood products.

"We urge the government to take decisive action by significantly subsidizing blood services.

"Every Zimbabwean, regardless of economic status, must be able to access this essential component of healthcare.

"We also call for increased investment in sustainable national blood programmes to ensure both the affordability and accessibility of blood and blood products," wrote CWGH.

Currently the National Blood Services of Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has been criticised for collecting free blood from donors whom if they need it will be sold to them at a high cost.

NBSZ maintains that the money it charges is for the necessary processes involved in preparing it for safe use like testing, grouping, storage and distribution.

CWGH also demanded transparency and accountability in the use of the Health Levy Fund, which was established to support public health institutions and reduce the cost of blood.

"The Health Levy Fund of 5% tax on airtime and mobile data was set up to specifically subsidise the cost of blood and assist public health institutions to replace obsolete equipment and address the perennial drug shortages in our public institutions and that money should be ring-fenced and used for its intended purpose.

"Unfortunately, there is lack of transparency and accountability on the use of the Levy.

"We call upon the government to utilise the Levy for its intended purpose in a more accountable and transparent manner."

Zimbabwe faces a high demand for blood transfusion due to bleeding related to pregnancy and childbirth, high road traffic accidents and other types of injuries.

