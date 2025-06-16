Somalia: U.S. Military Airdrops Aid to Puntland Forces Battling ISIS in Calmiskaad Mountains

15 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Bosaso, Somalia — US military aircraft have provided critical support to Puntland security forces fighting ISIS militants in the rugged Calmiskaad mountain region of Somalia's Bari province.

Due to the difficult terrain, which is inaccessible to vehicles and lacks suitable airstrips, US warplanes have airdropped troops, supplies, and military equipment to Puntland forces actively engaged in counterterrorism operations against entrenched ISIS fighters in the area.

In addition to logistical support, US aircraft have carried out heavy airstrikes targeting ISIS bases and infrastructure in the mountainous region, significantly degrading the extremist group's operational capabilities.

This military assistance forms part of a broader security partnership between the US and the Puntland administration aimed at dismantling ISIS networks and enhancing regional stability.

Puntland forces have been conducting intense ground operations to reclaim territory from militants who have long used the Calmiskaad mountains as a stronghold.

The operation is seen as a crucial step in curbing the threat posed by ISIS in northeastern Somalia, improving security in the Bari region and Puntland as a whole.

