Somalia: Puntland Leader Holds Meeting With Int'l Partners Amid Tensions With Somali Government

15 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe, Somalia — Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni held a virtual meeting with representatives of the international community led by UN envoy to Somalia James Swan to discuss the country's political and security situation.

During the meeting, President Deni proposed convening a comprehensive national conference involving the federal government, regional member states, former leaders, and key stakeholders to address Somalia's ongoing challenges.

He noted that the National Consultative Council (NCC) has become inactive, underscoring the need for an inclusive forum.

Puntland has been at odds with Somalia's federal government, having suspended cooperation in late 2022 over disputes concerning the electoral process and constitutional reforms.

The political rift has heightened tensions and complicated efforts toward national stability.

The Puntland administration expressed gratitude to the international community for their continued support in Somalia's state-building efforts, emphasizing that sustained assistance remains crucial amid current difficulties.

International representatives praised Puntland's significant achievements in countering extremist groups, commending the regional government's efforts in reclaiming territory and enhancing security.

