Zimbabwe: A Year Later, Information Minister Belatedly Appoints Zbc Board

INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere has finally officially appointed the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board, a year after some of its members started work.

The 13-member board, chaired by Helliate Rushwaya, was curiously endorsed through a Government Gazette notice issued on Friday, June 13, 2025, more than a year after some of its appointees were named in January 2024.

Come July last year, Muswere made four additional appointments to the board of the troubled State broadcaster before making further appointments February 2025. Respected lawyer Lewis Uriri, earlier appointed to the structure, quit over unspecified reasons.

Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana announced the ZBC appointments, done in accordance with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act Chapter 10:31, through the gazette on Friday.

"It is hereby notified that the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has, in terms of section 11(13) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31), appointed the persons specified in the Schedule as members of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Board, for a period of four (4) years," reads the notice.

The new ZBC board chair Rushwaya will be deputised by Advocate Tapson Dzvetero while other members are Chipo Nheta, Henry Mukono, Nannette Silukhuni, Charles Munganasa, Precious Charandura, Thandolwenkosi Nkomo, Sibongile Mpofu, Queen Mpofu and Among Craig Matambo.