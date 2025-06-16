Zimbabwe: A Year Later, Information Minister Belatedly Appoints Zbc Board

15 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere has finally officially appointed the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board, a year after some of its members started work.

The 13-member board, chaired by Helliate Rushwaya, was curiously endorsed through a Government Gazette notice issued on Friday, June 13, 2025, more than a year after some of its appointees were named in January 2024.

Come July last year, Muswere made four additional appointments to the board of the troubled State broadcaster before making further appointments February 2025. Respected lawyer Lewis Uriri, earlier appointed to the structure, quit over unspecified reasons.

Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana announced the ZBC appointments, done in accordance with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act Chapter 10:31, through the gazette on Friday.

"It is hereby notified that the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has, in terms of section 11(13) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31), appointed the persons specified in the Schedule as members of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Board, for a period of four (4) years," reads the notice.

The new ZBC board chair Rushwaya will be deputised by Advocate Tapson Dzvetero while other members are Chipo Nheta, Henry Mukono, Nannette Silukhuni, Charles Munganasa, Precious Charandura, Thandolwenkosi Nkomo, Sibongile Mpofu, Queen Mpofu and Among Craig Matambo.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.