Somalia Opposition Rejects Dialogue With President Amid Political Deadlock

Mogadishu — Somalia's opposition leaders have twice rejected calls for a political dialogue initiated by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, resulting in the failure of both attempts to hold the talks, sources say.

The opposition, led by former presidents and key political figures, expressed dissatisfaction with the approach and framework proposed by the president, saying it does not meet their expectations for an inclusive and transparent process.

President Hassan Sheikh remains committed to holding one-person-one-vote elections in the country after more than half a century.

He has formed a new political party allied with three federal member states. However, Jubaland and Puntland administrations, two of the country's key regions, remain absent from this coalition.

A dialogue session scheduled for June 15 collapsed after the opposition declined to attend, further deepening the ongoing political stalemate in Somalia.

The political analysts warn that without consensus among the main political actors, Somalia's path toward democratic elections and stability remains uncertain.