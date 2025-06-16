Somalia Opposition Rejects Dialogue With President Amid Political Deadlock

VOA
Somalia on map
15 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's opposition leaders have twice rejected calls for a political dialogue initiated by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, resulting in the failure of both attempts to hold the talks, sources say.

The opposition, led by former presidents and key political figures, expressed dissatisfaction with the approach and framework proposed by the president, saying it does not meet their expectations for an inclusive and transparent process.

President Hassan Sheikh remains committed to holding one-person-one-vote elections in the country after more than half a century.

He has formed a new political party allied with three federal member states. However, Jubaland and Puntland administrations, two of the country's key regions, remain absent from this coalition.

A dialogue session scheduled for June 15 collapsed after the opposition declined to attend, further deepening the ongoing political stalemate in Somalia.

The political analysts warn that without consensus among the main political actors, Somalia's path toward democratic elections and stability remains uncertain.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.