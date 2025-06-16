Somalia Political Talks Stall As Opposition, Regional States Boycott Mogadishu Meeting

Mogadishu, June 15, 2025 — A national political dialogue convened by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud failed to take off on Sunday in Mogadishu, after opposition leaders and key federal member states boycotted the meeting over concerns about the structure and legality of the talks.

The conference, announced on June 1, was intended to bring together the president, political parties, and other stakeholders to resolve growing disputes over the country's electoral process and constitutional direction.

However, the gathering faced early resistance as prominent opposition figures, including former presidents, sent letters to Villa Somalia expressing concerns about the format of the meeting, its agenda, and the need for the president to operate within the bounds of the provisional constitution under which he was elected in 2022.

The presidency reportedly rejected those demands, prompting opposition parties and several registered political associations to pull out. Some accused the government of sidelining influential actors and trying to stage-manage the dialogue.

Last week, a coalition of over 40 registered political parties declared they would not attend the conference unless opposition leaders were formally included and a consensus-based approach was adopted.

The parties also criticized a proposal from Villa Somalia suggesting that only five of the 40 parties select representatives for the talks -- a move viewed as an attempt to limit participation.

In a further blow, the federal member states of Puntland and Jubaland, both long at odds with the central government, declined to attend the meeting altogether.

The collapsed summit has raised fresh doubts over President Mohamud's ability to build national consensus ahead of Somalia's next elections, with only a few months left in his constitutional term. Critics warn the political rift could deepen unless an inclusive and transparent framework is urgently adopted.