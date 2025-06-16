South Africa: Over 200 SANDF Troops Return From DRC Mission

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, has welcomed the return of 249 South African troops who were deployed to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC).

The first group of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) heroes and heroines arrived at the Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria on Friday from Tanzania, following South Africa's phased withdrawal from the regional peacekeeping mission.

"The idea of seeing our soldiers in good spirits and genuinely excited to be home not only speaks volumes of their unwavering patriotism but is also a powerful expression of their steadfast commitment to defend the territorial integrity of the Republic and support its people - a constitutional mandate every member of the South African National Defence Force lives and serves by," Motshekga said.

The withdrawal of the soldiers was announced by the Minister in May, following a "high level consultation with several role-players in the peacekeeping efforts within the eastern DRC".

Earlier this year, 14 troop members lost their lives and others sustained injuries during clashes with the M23 rebel group, as fighting in the Goma region escalated.

The rebel group fought intensely against the Congolese armed forces, resulting in the deaths of soldiers from 23 to 27 January 2025 during M23's advance on Sake and Goma.

The South African soldiers were part of the SAMIDRC, which aims to help restore peace, security, and stability in Africa's second-largest country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Arms and Armies Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Motshekga noted that part of the meticulous withdrawal process includes safe retrieval of all Prime Mission Equipment (PME), which is currently underway.

"As stated by the Chief of the SANDF during our last media briefing on this matter, we shall not leave even a pin behind. All necessary logistical support will continue until the withdrawal is fully completed.

"We are fully aware that half the work is done in terms Prime Mission Equipment movement, hence we are working around the clock with our counterparts in the region to ensure that the process runs expeditiously with minimal logistical risks," the Minister said.

She assured the people of South Africa that government will continue to provide the latest developments as the process unfolds.

"Our main focus from now on is to prioritise their standard procedure of demobilisation. This will include crucial psychosocial sessions, after which they will return to their respective units and, thereafter, be reunited with their families," the Minister said.

Motshekga reaffirmed South Africa's continued commitment to a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Southern African region.