South Africa: President Ramaphosa Hails Proteas Historic ICC Test Championship Victory

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the Proteas on their historic victory in the International Cricket Council's Test Championship, after five-wicket win over Australia at Lord's, England, on Saturday.

South Africa beat Australia on the fourth day, through a superb team effort at the home of cricket.

"Your win is a major boost for cricket in South Africa, and you have inspired a new generation of cricketers. I call on the nation to come and greet the Cricket World Champions when they arrive back in the country this week," the President said in a statement on Saturday.

The President described the win as being built around excellent performances by the batsmen in the second innings.

There was the brilliant batting by Aiden Markram who scored 136 and the captain, Temba Bavuma with his 66 runs.

Their match-winning partnership was pivotal in the team's success.

The bowlers, led by Kagiso Rabada, also kept the pressure on the Australian batsmen and never allowed them to dominate.

"Coach Shukri Conrad, captain Bavuma and the team have done South Africa proud. They started the match as underdogs but that indomitable spirit, that is a characteristic of our nation, carried the team through. The Proteas underlined the importance of being focussed on the field and triumphed," the President said.