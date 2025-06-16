Somalia: National Dialogue Conference Set to Open in Mogadishu

15 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia is set to open a much-anticipated national consultation conference in the capital, Mogadishu, on Sunday, June 16, following a recent call by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud aimed at fostering political consensus and national unity.

The forum, organized under the auspices of the Federal Government, will bring together a wide range of delegates from across Somalia and the Somali diaspora. Preparations for the event are in their final stages, according to officials, with a special government-appointed committee overseeing logistical and organizational arrangements.

The national dialogue is expected to focus on critical issues facing the country, including national unity, security, the provisional constitution, and the electoral process. The event is also intended to provide a platform for Somali intellectuals, community leaders, and political stakeholders to engage in open discussions with federal authorities.

"The Somali people must have ownership of their future. This dialogue is a crucial step toward building a more inclusive and stable Somalia," a government spokesperson said ahead of the conference.

The move comes amid ongoing political tensions between the federal government and some regional states, as well as continued security threats posed by armed groups. Analysts see the conference as part of President Mohamud's broader push to solidify national cohesion and advance key reforms.

While similar initiatives in the past have faced challenges, officials are hopeful that this latest gathering will yield practical outcomes that reinforce state-building efforts and deepen trust between the government and the public.

The conference is expected to last several days, with outcomes to be released in a final communiqué summarizing the key points of consensus reached among participants.

