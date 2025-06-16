South Africa: Proteas End 27 Years of Pain With Win At Lord's

Aiden Markram smashed 136 runs to lead South Africa to a record-breaking run chase at the home of cricket.

Temba Bavuma batted through injury and got the biggest cheer as he lifted the World Test Championship trophy.

After 27 long years, South Africa has finally ended their ICC trophy drought - and they did it in style at Lord's.

Temba Bavuma's team pulled off a stunning five-wicket win over Australia in the World Test Championship final on Saturday.

Aiden Markram was the hero with the bat, scoring a match-winning 136 from 207 balls. It was the highest successful run chase at Lord's in more than 40 years.

He added 34 runs on Saturday morning, but the real drama came on Friday. Markram and Bavuma stood firm as they turned the match on its head.

Bavuma, who had a painful hamstring injury, refused to give in. He batted through the pain to score 69 from 134 balls.

When he lifted the trophy, the crowd roared louder than ever. South Africans in the stands made it feel like home.

"It has been a special couple of days," said Bavuma. "At some point, it felt like we were back in South Africa with all the support."

He said the team came with belief despite many doubting them. "We are happy that we played well enough to get this result. A special moment for us and the people back home."

The team will land at OR Tambo International Airport at 9am on Wednesday, where a heroes' welcome awaits.