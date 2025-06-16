Rwanda: 10 Ways Rwanda Is Spending On Climate Adaptation in New Budget

The government plans to spend Rwf7 trillion in the 2025/26 fiscal year, which starts July 1, with a significant share of the funding sourced domestically, which reflects a steady progress toward sustainable national financing.

As climate change remains a top priority, The New Times highlights 10 initiatives in the budget targeting environmental protection and climate resilience:

1. Forest Planting and Conservation

The Ministry of Environment has allocated Rwf10 billion to enhance climate resilience in the Congo Nile Divide region, targeting vulnerable communities in 10 districts across the Western, Northern, and Southern provinces.

Efforts will focus on reforestation using indigenous species and the promotion of agroforestry to boost soil health, reduce erosion, and improve water retention. The Rwanda Forestry Authority (RFA) aims to restore at least 250,000 hectares of forest and expand agroforestry across more than 2,000 hectares.

2. Expansion of Volcanoes National Park

The government will fund the ongoing $255 million expansion of Volcanoes National Park by 37.4 square kilometres (23 percent). This aims to improve mountain gorilla habitats and biodiversity conservation.

3. Weather Forecasting Systems

To improve weather prediction and preparedness, the government will invest in modern weather radars and other forecasting equipment.

4. Wetland Rehabilitation

The budget prioritises wetland conservation and includes projects to develop water capture systems in hilly regions. Rehabilitation works--some already underway--cover Kibumba (68 ha), Nyabugogo (131 ha), Rugenge-Rwintare (65 ha), Gikondo (162 ha), and Rwampara (65 ha). Upon completion, these wetlands will feature 58.5 kilometres of cycling and pedestrian pathways to encourage green recreation.

5. Green Finance for Public and Private Sectors

Rwanda will inject Rwf8.5 billion into green finance mechanisms--IREME Invest and the INTEGO Facility.

IREME Invest, supporting the private sector, offers grants and concessional loans through the Rwanda Green Fund and Development Bank of Rwanda.

INTEGO, with Rwf9.9 billion allocated, focuses on public sector projects that promote climate resilience and emissions reduction in line with Rwanda's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

6. Early Warning Systems

The government will strengthen early disaster warning systems to deliver timely alerts and safeguard lives and property.

7. Hazardous Waste Management

Rwf3.9 billion is earmarked for the safe management of hazardous waste, which poses risks to human health and the environment due to its toxic or corrosive nature.

8. Resilience in Gakenke and Kirehe

Under the five-year LDCF-III project, Rwf2.1 billion will fund initiatives to build climate resilience in Gakenke and Kirehe districts by promoting ecosystem-based solutions and sustainable rural settlements.

9. Air Quality and Climate Monitoring

Rwf2.9 billion will go towards expanding Rwanda's air quality monitoring network, upgrading the national climate observatory, and building scientific capacity.

10. Rwanda Cooling Initiative

To address rising temperatures and energy demand, the Rwanda Cooling Initiative will support the adoption of efficient, climate-friendly cooling technologies.