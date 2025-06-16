Somalia's National Trade Union Federation Joins Global Call for Social Dialogue in Just Transition

The Federation of Somali Trade Unions (FESTU), the officially recognised national trade union centre in Somalia, has formally endorsed the Call to Action on Fostering Social Dialogue for a Just Transition to a Resilient Low-Carbon Economy, a major international initiative placing workers and social dialogue at the heart of global climate action.

The endorsement was signed and presented by Omar Faruk Osman, FESTU's General Secretary, to Mr Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), during the Global Coalition for Social Justice Annual Forum. The Forum took place alongside the 113th session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva on 12 June 2025.

The Call to Action is led globally by the ILO in partnership with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and the International Organisation of Employers (IOE). It brings together a diverse coalition of governments, trade unions, employers and civil society organisations committed to ensuring that climate action delivers not only environmental outcomes but also fairness, equity and social justice.

"As organised labour, we are proud to stand with global partners in pushing for a just transition that is both inclusive and grounded in social dialogue," said Osman. "Somalia is among the countries most vulnerable to climate induced crisis and workers must be at the centre of the response".

In Somalia, FESTU is spearheading efforts to ensure climate action is implemented in a way that protects workers' rights and promotes sustainable development. The federation is working closely with government institutions, employers and other national stakeholders to shape a just transition framework rooted in social dialogue and equity.

FESTU's national initiative focuses on strengthening the capacity of Somali trade unions to contribute to the development of climate policies that create decent work opportunities, reduce inequality and secure social protection for vulnerable communities. These efforts are aligned with Somali national legislation, particularly Article 55 of the Environmental Management and Protection Act and the priorities laid out in the National Transformation Plan (NTP).

The endorsement of the Call to Action marks a significant step in FESTU's commitment to building a sustainable, inclusive future for Somali workers and their communities. It also reinforces Somalia's participation in the global movement to ensure that climate responses uphold rights, dignity and shared responsibility.