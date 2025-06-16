Tanzania: AfDB - Tanzania Partnership - Adesina Leaves Indelible Mark

Dodoma — President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday praised the African Development Bank (AfDB) as a vital partner in advancing Tanzania's development agenda.

She acknowledged the Bank's vital contributions, particularly under the leadership of Dr Akinwumi Adesina, which have supported numerous development projects across the country. Dr Adesina is now concluding his 10-year term as President of the AfDB.

Speaking to Dodoma residents after inspecting the ongoing construction of the Dodoma Outer Ring Road and Msalato International Airport, President Samia described how Dr Adesina's leadership helped Tanzania secure concessional loans for major infrastructure initiatives.

"During Dr Adesina's leadership, we have witnessed the implementation of many development projects funded through concessional loans from the AfDB," President Samia said.

In recognition of Dr Akinwumi Adesina's work, President Samia approved the Minister for Works' proposal to name the Dodoma Outer Ring Road after him.

President Samia said that Tanzania attracts investment from partners like the AfDB because of the country's stability, peace, sound economic policies, effective project management and the dedication of Tanzanians to build their nation.

She assured the AfDB that Tanzania will continue to be a close partner in achieving the continent's shared goals for Africa.

Finally, President Samia instructed the Ministry of Works and the Ministry of Transport to ensure that all ongoing construction and rehabilitation of roads, railways and airports meet required standards, guaranteeing longevity and quality for these crucial national assets.

She recognised the benefits these initiatives brought to Tanzania and across Africa, especially in agriculture and energy, where the bank provided considerable support.

"His time as President brought real advantages, helping transform economies and societies not only in Tanzania but throughout the continent," she said.

The Dodoma Outer Ring Road visit highlighted the importance of infrastructure work in Tanzania's capital.

President Samia said eight years ago, the government made a significant decision to officially relocate its capital to the Dodoma region. The move has improved the region's standing and created many opportunities for residents, not only within Dodoma itself but also in neighbouring areas.

"The presence of government workers and related businesses has spurred Dodoma's growth, increased the population and led to more economic and social activities," she said.

However, this growth has also brought more traffic. Dodoma is a key point where two major highways meet, making it a critical transit hub.

The Central Corridor Road connects Dar es Salaam, the country's largest city and commercial hub, through Dodoma to the Lake Zone and neighbouring landlocked countries like Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Simultaneously, the Great North Road links Tanzania's southern highland regions with the north via Arusha and further connects to Kenya in the north and Zambia and Malawi in the south.

"The rising traffic congestion within Dodoma city, if not addressed, could negatively affect business activities both within Tanzania and across the wider East and Central African region. This congestion impacts travel times and increases operational costs for transporters and businesses," President Samia said.

To reduce this traffic and ease movement for business and administrative activities, the government began the Outer Ring Road project. "

This road, currently being built, aims to direct heavy and light vehicles around the city centre, cutting travel time and costs. This will help business activities continue without interruption and allow Dodoma residents to move more easily between different parts of the growing city," she said.

The project has an AfDB concessional loan of 89.892bn/-, with the Tanzanian government adding 15 per cent of the cost, making the total about 90bn/-. This investment is key to unlocking the city's full potential as the nation's capital.

Alongside the road expansion, the Msalato International Airport project is also progressing. As Dodoma's economic and administrative activities grow, the demand for air transport has increased considerably and is expected to keep rising.

President Samia said the airport project directly addresses that need. It received a concessional loan of 272.12 million US dollars (about 680bn/-) from the AfDB and the Tanzanian government contributed 58 million US dollars (about 157.3bn/-).

"When finished, both the Outer Ring Road and Msalato Airport are expected to create more opportunities, help various businesses and strengthen Tanzania's role as a regional business centre," she said.

President Samia expressed satisfaction with the airport's construction progress, noting its future impact on air travel efficiency.

The AfDB's commitment to Tanzania extends far beyond these Dodoma-centric projects. The bank has allocated a total of 2.5 billion US dollars (6.62tril/-) for infrastructure development in the country, with a significant portion dedicated to transport-related projects.

She said this includes building and upgrading key roads such as NyakanaziKabingo-Kasulu-Kumnazi and Mawala-Masasi, vital for regional connectivity and agricultural trade.

President Samia further said the bank also supports major railway projects, including the Tabora-KigomaUvinza Railway and a section of the Standard Gauge Railway from Tabora to Kigoma.

This particular railway segment is seen as having the potential to open new economic routes across Eastern and Central Africa, enhancing trade and integration.