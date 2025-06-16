Namibia: President Nandi-Ndaitwah Honours Fathers, Calls On Them to Protect Families

15 June 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

In her Father's Day message on Sunday, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah urged the nation to honour those fathers who embrace their role with dignity, love, and a sense of responsibility.

She highlighted the importance of fathers and father figures and called on them to continue being a positive influence on the nation.

"At a time when young boys risk being left behind, the presence of fathers and father figures as positive role models is even more vital," she said.

She emphasised the role fathers have to play in the fight against gender-based violence and the creation of a crime-free Namibia.

"It is through strong and safe families where fathers play their part that we can build a safer and more resilient Namibia. On Father's Day, I urge fathers to continue promoting positive fatherhood and ensure every child grows up with the care, guidance, and support they need to thrive," she said.

The president expressed how important the guidance of present fathers is in shaping children's character and building compassionate and successful communities. Father's Day should be an opportunity to appreciate present, loving and nurturing fathers.

"We celebrate the hard-working fathers who wake up each day with a commitment to provide for their households and to set positive examples for the next generation," she said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.