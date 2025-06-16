Namibia: President Nandi-Ndaitwah Honours Fathers, Calls On Them to Protect Families

In her Father's Day message on Sunday, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah urged the nation to honour those fathers who embrace their role with dignity, love, and a sense of responsibility.

She highlighted the importance of fathers and father figures and called on them to continue being a positive influence on the nation.

"At a time when young boys risk being left behind, the presence of fathers and father figures as positive role models is even more vital," she said.

She emphasised the role fathers have to play in the fight against gender-based violence and the creation of a crime-free Namibia.

"It is through strong and safe families where fathers play their part that we can build a safer and more resilient Namibia. On Father's Day, I urge fathers to continue promoting positive fatherhood and ensure every child grows up with the care, guidance, and support they need to thrive," she said.

The president expressed how important the guidance of present fathers is in shaping children's character and building compassionate and successful communities. Father's Day should be an opportunity to appreciate present, loving and nurturing fathers.

"We celebrate the hard-working fathers who wake up each day with a commitment to provide for their households and to set positive examples for the next generation," she said.