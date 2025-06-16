Tanzania: Samia Hassan Urges Judges to Uphold Principles of Justice With Integrity

15 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged all judges to continue upholding the principles of justice with integrity and professionalism to strengthen the dignity of the judiciary.

President Samia made these remarks today at the Chamwino State House during a swearing-in ceremony for Court of Appeal Judge George Mcheche Masaju as the new Chief Justice.

"The expectations of citizens towards the Judiciary of Tanzania are to see it dispense justice to all and promptly," the President emphasized, underlining accountability and efficiency as key pillars in strengthening public trust in this arm of the state.

Additionally, the President stated that the government will continue to collaborate with the Judiciary to enhance systems, infrastructure, and working environments and improve the efficiency of this vital state pillar.

President Samia also expressed gratitude to the retired Chief Justice, Prof. Hamis Ibrahim Juma, for his significant contribution in leading reforms in infrastructure, work systems, and performance efficiency within the Tanzanian Judiciary, describing him as a leader who has left a lasting legacy in his service to the institution.

