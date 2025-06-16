Angola Crowned Champions of Cosafa Region for Second Year in a Row

Record-breaker Depu netted a brace of goals as Angola retained their COSAFA Cup crown with a 3-0 victory over hosts South Africa in the 2025 final played at the Toyota Stadium in Mangaung on Sunday.

Angola's back-to-back triumphs have taken their total wins in the competition to five, level with South Africa and behind only Zambia (seven) and Zimbabwe (six).

Comoros picked up the bronze medal with a 1-0 victory over fellow islanders Madagascar in the third-place play-off.

South Africa almost took the lead in the final midway through the first half when Ime Okon's looping header rebounded off the crossbar and away to safety.But it was Angola who hit the front when Depu scored a single tournament record seventh goal with a towering header from a free-kick. The previous record-holder was Ovidy Karuru with six goals for Zimbabwe in 2017.

But the Angolan was not done and just past the hour-mark side-footed home from 10-yards after Zini crossed low into the box to give his side a 2-0 lead and take his tally to eight for the campaign.

It also extended Depu's record of career goals in the COSAFA Cup to 13, as he collected back-to-back Golden Boots. That is four more than second-placed Felix Badenhorst from Eswatini.

Angola added a late third with a fine free-kick goal from Milson to make it 3-0 and kill off any hope for the home side.

After their 5-0 victory over Namibia in the 2024 final, it was another dominant performance from Palancas Negras.

Comoros completed their best ever finish in the COSAFA Cup when they ended third thanks to a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in the bronze medal play-off.

Madagascar dominated possession and chances, but Comoros scored with their only shot on target as Ibroihim Youssouf netted the only goal of the game with a tap-in at the back post in the 77th minute.

Comoros led a quick break and when Kassim Hadji was played into space, he crossed the ball low into the penalty-box and Youssouf was on hand to score.

It is a seventh career goal in the COSAFA Cup for Youssouf as he extends his lead as Comoros' top scorer in the regional competition.

Depu won both the Player of the Tournament and Golden Boot prize, while compatriot Neblu claimed the Golden Glove for best goalkeeper.

South Africa had some consolation when they took home the Fair Play award.