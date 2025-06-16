Zimbabwe: Ex-Foreign Minister Walter Mzembi Remanded in Custody Over Arrest Warrants

FORMER Foreign Affairs minister, Walter Mzembi will spend this weekend in remand prison following his arrest and court appearance.

He was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) over unspecified charges.

Harare Magistrate Donald Ndirowei postponed the case to Monday, June 16, due to Mzembi's failure to appear for three warrants of arrest.

Prosecutor Tendai Shonhayi requested the delay to review medical documents related to the defaults, while Mzembi plans to submit further documentation.

He is represented by Killian Mandike of Chiturumani Law Chambers.