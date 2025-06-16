Zimbabwe: Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi Arrested

WALTER Mzembi, the former Foreign Affairs Minister, has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and is currently at the Harare Magistrates Court.

This confirmation was made by ZACC communications officer Simiso Mlevu to NewZimbabwe.com.

Mlevu stated, "I can confirm the arrest. Mr. Walter Mzembi is set to appear in court today."

However, Mlevu did not disclose the specific charges that led to Mzembi's arrest.

The once self-exiled Cabinet minister in late former president Robert Mugabe's administration, has been holed up in Zambia.

Reports emerged just three days prior to his arrest indicating that he had returned to Harare and met President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.

Mzembi has been under the threat of arrest since 2019, when a court issued a warrant for his capture after he failed to appear for a trial.

He is accused of converting televisions worth US$2 million, which were originally purchased during his stint as Tourism minister for fan parks during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, for his personal use.