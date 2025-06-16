Somalia's President Oversees Intelligence Handover As New NISA Chief Takes Office

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday presided over a formal handover ceremony at the headquarters of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), officially transferring leadership to the agency's new director, Mahad Mohamed Salad, from outgoing chief Abdullahi Mohamed Ali "Sanbaloolshe".

The ceremony was attended by senior government and security officials, including Internal Security Minister Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag, Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of Banadir region Hassan Mohamed Hussein "Muungaab," Somali Police Commissioner Gen. Asad Abdullahi Osman, and other representatives from the country's security institutions.

President Mohamud praised the outgoing director for his contributions to national security and the fight against terrorism, emphasizing the government's unwavering commitment to strengthening stability and countering the persistent threat posed by Al-Shabaab militants.

Addressing the new NISA director, the president called on Salad to intensify anti-terror operations, enhance inter-agency coordination, and build stronger ties between the intelligence agency and Somali citizens.

"The fight against terrorism is not only a security matter; it is a national responsibility that demands unity, vigilance, and trust between the government and the people," President Mohamud stated.

The leadership change comes amid ongoing military and intelligence operations aimed at dismantling extremist networks and securing long-term peace across Somalia.