South Africa: Cape Town Mothers in Silent March for Gaza

Israel has blocked food from entering Gaza and killed more than 200 people at distribution points

Several hundred people, mostly women, walked in silence along the Sea Point promenade on Saturday to show solidarity with people in Gaza. They wore black and many covered their heads or shoulders with keffiyehs.

The march was organised by Mothers4Gaza and joined by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, South African Jews for a Free Palestine, South African Christians for a Free Palestine, Healthcare Workers for Palestine, South African Women in Dialogue, and Conscious Consumers for Palestine. Some marchers carried flowers, or empty pots and pans, symbolising the impact of Israel's aid blockade. Others held white body bags stained with red, representing babies and toddlers killed in the conflict.

"Let this walk be a prayer in motion. A protest of tenderness. A testimony of what it means to still believe in justice when the world feels broken," said Ayesha Bagus, one of the organisers, addressing the crowd before the walk began.

Israel recently launched a renewed offensive in order, according to Prime Minister Benyamin Netenyahu, to "take control" of Gaza. Israel has blocked most food aid from entering Gaza. At least 220 people have been killed at aid distribution points by Israeli forces in recent months, Al Jazeera reports.

"We are here to add our voice in support of the Global March to Gaza," said Jaamia Galant, chair of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Thousands of activists from 50 countries, including South Africa, had planned to march from Cairo to Gaza on Friday. But at least 200 people were detained and some deported by Egyptian authorities before the march. Several hundred continued with the march.

"Governments of the world should be ashamed that it has been left to ordinary people to demand the end of the siege of Gaza," said Galant.

Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October 2023, killing more than 1,000 Israelis including 36 children and taking 251 hostages.

In retaliation, Israel's military has killed more than 55,000 people in Gaza, most of whom were women and children, and arrested tens of thousands of Palestinians.