Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Renames Tomlinson Depot to Chimoio Camp

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially renamed the Tomlinson Depot to Chimoio Camp Depot as a way of "dismantling colonial legacies."

The renaming ceremony also included the commissioning of four blocks residential flats, now called the Chimoio Police Camp Flats.

Speaking at the ceremony Friday, Mngangagwa said name changing is an important tool for preserving a country's heritage.

"It is with great honour and a sense of pride that I join you at this momentous occasion, to officiate at this ceremony marking the unveiling of the new name of Tomlinson Depot. This cantonment area will now be called, Chimoio Camp Depot.

"Today, we also witness the commissioning of residential flats, hereafter called the Chimoio Police Camp Flats," Mnangagwa said.

The 82-year-old Zanu PF leader also acknowledged shortage of decent accommodation for the uniformed forces, challenging relevant authorities to scale up efforts in addressing the housing needs.

"I am aware that with the current strength of men and women, the magnitude of resources required to provide institutional accommodation for our Police Service throughout the country, cannot be underestimated.

"As such, my administration will continue to explore innovative ideas and strategies to provide decent institutional accommodation for officers.

"This should ensure that the deployment or transfer of officers and their families to other stations is seamless, with minimum disruptions.

"I challenge the Zimbabwe Republic Police, ministries of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Local Government and Public Works as well as National Housing and Social Amenities, among other stakeholders in the built environment, to scale up collaboration and innovation towards addressing the housing needs for the civil service in general," he added.

The bulk of police officers live in dilapidated and overcrowded housing across the country.

The police service also lacks sufficient resources to effectively execute their duties nationwide, particularly in rural areas where officers often have to walk long distances on foot to make arrests or escort suspects to court.