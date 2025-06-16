Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Journalist Detained, 3 Others Questioned Over Report On Stadium's Sanitation

Kinshasa — The Committee to Protect Journalists is alarmed by the three-day detention of RTNC journalist Willy-Albert Kande and interrogation of colleagues Marcelin Mwananteba, Don Kubutana, and Laurent Ngala over coverage of sanitation conditions at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"DRC authorities should have never detained Willy-Albert Kande or questioned Marcelin Mwananteba, Don Kubutana, and Laurent Ngala, and must end their efforts to intimidate the press over coverage of matters of public interest," said CPJ's Africa Regional Director Angela Quintal.

Local media reported that stadium manager Dadou Ethambe lodged a complaint against RTNC after the state-run outlet's June 8 broadcast of the complex littered with trash and Kande raised concerns on air about the stadium's conditions ahead of hosting a 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

Police officers summoned and detained Kande and Mwananteba at a Kinshasa station on June 9 and questioned them about their reporting before releasing Mwananteba the same day and transferring Kande to the office of the National Cyberdefense Council (CNC), an intelligence service of the presidency, according to media reports and an RTNC journalist with knowledge of the case who spoke with CPJ on condition of anonymity.

According to those sources, Kande was accused of denigrating the stadium in a way that promoted Kamalondo Stadium in the south-eastern city of Lubumbashi, which is owned by Tout Puissant Mazembe, the local football team managed by opposition politician Moïse Katumbi.

On Thursday, June 11, authorities additionally arrested RTNC cameraperson Kubutana and reporter Ngala, who filmed the conditions at the stadium and took them to the CNC offices, according to the same RTNC journalist and a post on X by a local reporter. Kande, Ngala, and Kubutana were released later that day evening following the intervention of minister of sports and leisure Didier Budimbu Ntubuanga and the chief of staff for the minister of communication and media, Nicolas Liyanza.

CPJ's calls to Budimbu and Ethambe received no responses. A WhatsApp message to Ethambe also went unanswered.