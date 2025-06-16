South Africa: Deputy President to Lead Youth Day Event - South African News Briefs - June 16, 2025

Deputy President Mashatile to Lead Youth Day Event

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will deliver the keynote address at the National Youth Day event in Potchefstroom, reports IOL. He will stand in for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is attending the G7 Leaders' Summit in Canada from June 14 to 17. The Youth Day event, held on June 16 at North West University's Rag Farm Stadium, will feature a career exhibition under the theme "Skills for the Changing World - Empowering Youth for Meaningful Economic Participation." Mashatile said there is an urgent need for the government and partners to implement effective interventions to address persistent challenges facing the youth, particularly high unemployment.

Muizenberg Wildfire Largely Contained, Boyes Drive Remains Closed

A wildfire that broke out above Boyes Drive in Muizenberg, Cape Town, has been largely contained, according to the City's Fire and Rescue Services, reports News24. Fire services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said most firefighting resources have been stood down, with efforts now focused on controlling a fire near Kalk Bay. Despite progress, Boyes Drive remains closed to the public, and fire crews will stay on site until the fire is fully extinguished. The right flank was quickly secured, but the left flank continues to pose a challenge as it spreads slowly toward Kalk Bay. Table Mountain National Park, Volunteer Wildfire Services, and NCC Environmental Services collaborated to effectively contain the fire.

Gauteng Hospitals Get R100 Million Boost for Equipment Upgrade

The Gauteng Health Department has allocated R100 million to replace aging equipment in hospitals across the province, reports EWN. This follows ongoing infrastructure issues, especially visible during winter, with outdated heating and boiler systems among the main concerns. Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the increased use of heating equipment during colder months has worsened wear and tear. In May, several facilities faced hot water supply issues due to boiler breakdowns. However, contractors were on standby and responded quickly to address the problems.

