Algeria: President's Award for Young Creators - President Tebboune Pays Particular Attention to Art, Artists

Algiers — The minister of Culture and Arts, Zouhir Ballalou, stressed during the ceremony marking the National Artist Day and awarding the President of the Republic's Ali-Maachi Award for Young Creators, at the Abdellatif-Rahal International Conference Centre in Algiers, the particular attention paid by the president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to art and artists.

The president of the Republic "has spared no effort to, promote art and improve the conditions of artists, by taking the lead in any initiative in this area," Ballalou said at the ceremony chaired by Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui, on behalf of the president of the Republic.

The president of the Republic "has always believed that culture is an impregnable bulwark protecting the country, preserve its identity and its authenticity."

"The remarkable achievements made thanks to the President of the Republic and the ongoing attention he pays to art and artists have earned him the deep gratitude and immense recognition of many artists," he said, thanking the president of the Republic for his "his sincere and paternal support for authentic Algerian culture."

"The achievements made for artists during this era represent a historic turning point," the minister said, citing for example, the enactment of the status of the artist, the law relating to the film industry, the relaunch of the National Fund for the Development of Technology and Film Industry.

He also mentioned the development of relevant infrastructures, the opportunities offered to artists and the reforms of the cultural sector.

The minister also stressed the President's interest in addressing "the social concerns of artists, through initiatives in the field of social protection."

He cited in, this regard, the medico-social centre for artists, a project, he said, aimed at ensuring health and social care for this important group.

Emphasizing "the essential role" of artists in the life of nation, Ballalou underlined the commitment of his sector to "ensure that the National Office for Copyright and Neighbouring Rights (ONDA) continues to develop protection mechanisms and improve conditions for artists."

The minister congratulated, on behalf of the president of the Republic and the Prime Minister, all Algerian artists on their national day.

He mentioned "the artist martyr Ali Maachi and a host of dedicated artists who believed in fighting through art, led by the National Liberation Front's artistic troupe."

He also congratulated the winners of the 19th President of the Republic's Ali-Maachi Award for Young Creators.

This award "has always been a clear path for the development of creativity."