Nigeria: MURIC Kicks As Masquerades Allegedly Invade Mosque, Beat Women

Masquerades have invaded Imam's house and mosque in Oke Agbe, Akoko, Akoko North Local Government, Ondo State, it has been revealed.

The masquerades allegedly beat up the Imam's wives and children, according to a statement by Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) which condemned the attack.

The Islamic human rights organization described the attack as another evidence of increased anti-Muslim proclivities which Muslims now face in Yorubaland. MURIC called for the arrest and prosecution of the culprits.

MURIC's Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola stated that the attack occurred on Thursday June 12, 2025.

According to him, the incident had confirmed MURIC's fears about the fate of Muslims in the South West.

He stated that Yorubaland has become another Siberia for Yoruba Muslims, saying, "It is persecution galore. The number of cases reported to MURIC on a daily basis is alarming."

"We strongly condemn this attack. It is weird, irrational and barbaric. This attack is another evidence of increased anti-Muslim proclivities which Muslims now face in Yorubaland.

"To add salt to injury, the king of the town imposed fines on the Muslim victims after the attack allegedly because the Muslim women 'screamed and cursed the masquerades while they were being beaten instead of crying and begging'.

"The Imam and his wives were therefore ordered to bring nine goats, seven sheep and 200 pieces of kolanuts as fines not later than Monday 16th June, 2025 (today) or they would all be banished from the city while no one should practice Islam in the area henceforth. Nothing was said about the masquerades who attacked the women!

"MURIC regards this as a miscarriage of justice. The king's judgement stands in contradistinction to the principles of natural justice. This is 21st century Nigeria and we are supposed to be in a democracy for crying out loud. It is crude, archaic, parochial and draconian. This fine must not stand.

"We demand justice for the Muslim victims. We urge the Ondo State Government to curb the excesses of the king of Oke Agbe Akoko. Nothing must happen to the Imam, his wives and children. That banishment order must be rescinded.

"Besides, a case of assault occasioning harm has been established. We urge the Ondo State Police Command to arrest and prosecute the attackers. They are neither anonymous nor ghosts because their leaders are well known.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Women Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We commend the police in Oke Agbe for making it possible for the Muslims to observe the Friday prayer the next day even when there were attempts to stop them.

"We implore the police to ensure that this case is not swept under the carpet. Injustice anywhere is an invitation to injustice everywhere and the culprits in the valley today may become the helpless victims on the hills tomorrow. That is the paradoxical cycle of injustice."

"The masquerades of Oke Agbe have just confirmed our fears about the fate of Muslims in the South West. Yorubaland has become another Siberia for Yoruba Muslims. It is persecution galore. The number of cases reported to MURIC on a daily basis is alarming.

"Yoruba Muslims face political marginalisation via deprivation of political appointments at both federal and state levels. They are impoverished with economic strangulation through denial of jobs. A robust curriculum vitae coupled with a Muslim name is a sure way to join the army of unemployed youths in Yorubaland. The statistics are staggering.

"Yoruba Muslim students are traumatized with educational repression by denying them admission to study attractive courses like medicine, engineering, accountancy, etc. They are downpressed with social ostracisation by treating them with contempt and constantly violating their Allah-given fundamental human rights.

"All the noise about religious tolerance in the South West are mere political statements, sheer rhetoric and empty propaganda. Yoruba Muslims have never been integrated into mainstream Yoruba society. These are the issues Yoruba nation activists and some South West governments are trying to run away from."