Zimbabwe: 'Zanu-PF Will Rule Forever' - Declares Former Army Commander Sanyatwe, Sparks Outrage From Top Lawyer

THABANI Mpofu, a top lawyer and confidante of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, has reacted angrily to a former military commander's declaration from the pulpit that Zanu PF will rule Zimbabwe "forever."

The remarks, made by Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, the former Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commander and current Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, have ignited a firestorm, with Mpofu calling for a "decisive" response.

Sanyatwe sparked the outrage while addressing congregants at a Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church in Nyanga North over the weekend.

He was accompanying his wife, Chido, the local MP, who was receiving a donation of groceries from Kudakwashe Tagwirei's Bridging Gaps Foundation.

Sanyatwe took the opportunity to assert that Zanu PF will remain in power "till the donkeys grow horns," regardless of the electorate's wishes.

Sanyatwe's pronouncements have been met with dismay by many who view them as a blatant disregard for democratic principles and a chilling reminder of the struggle for constitutionalism in Zimbabwe.

Hopes for a change of government through the ballot box appear to have been directly undermined by the former military chief's words.

It is worth noting that Sanyatwe's career trajectory has been subject to intense scrutiny. After serving as ZNA commander for 16 months, President Emmerson Mnangagwa reassigned him to the sports ministry, a move widely interpreted by political analysts as a strategy to shore up his own position amid internal succession battles within Zanu PF.

Sanyatwe, once on the U.S sanctions list, is believed to be a close ally of Vice President Rtd General Constantino Chiwenga, himself tipped as a potential successor to Mnangagwa in 2028.

Addressing the SDA congregation, with controversial tycoon Tagwirei also present, Sanyatwe declared the ruling party will retain power forever.

"Zanu PF ichatonga kusvika madhongi amera nyanga. Ndazvitaura izvozvo nokuti handisisiri muoto. Pane vakambohukura hukura tazvitaura zvekare, ndiri kuzvidzokorora pamberi pekereke kuti uchida usingade tichakutonga kusvika madhongi amera nyanga."

Translated, this means: "Zanu PF will rule till the donkeys grow horns. I'm saying this because I'm no longer a soldier. We had some people who thought this is a joke when we said it. Now, I'm repeating it before the church that whether you like it or not, we will rule over you till the donkeys grow horns."

In response to the ex-army boss' remarks, Mpofu vowed the comments cannot go unchallenged. He questioned the appropriateness of Sanyatwe's using a church service to make such a partisan declaration.

"Sanyatwe goes to my church and in my absence accuses me of kuvukura. Now that's political talk and it's totally excusable. What's not excusable is him saying this on the pulpit, on the sabbath (the holy day of the Lord) and in the presence of my church leaders.

"How does a Zanu PF politician declare during a church service that his party will rule Zimbabwe forever?" Mpofu wrote on his X account on Sunday.

"The SDA church has been fully politicised and a line has now been crossed. We must respond decisively to this nonsense."

Former Binga North MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda echoed this sentiment, stating that Sanyatwe had "defiled the church" and "compromised" its neutrality.

Sanyatwe is no stranger to controversy. In 2018, he denied military involvement in the fatal shooting of six civilians during post-election protests in Harare. However, the Commission of Inquiry led by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe established that soldiers were indeed responsible for the deaths of six civilians.

The army was subsequently sued for its role in the incident. At the time of the shootings, Sanyatwe was the Commander of the Presidential Guard. He was also placed on the U.S sanctions list.

This latest incident follows a pattern of serving and retired senior military figures openly declaring their allegiance to Zanu PF, and vowing never to salute anyone without liberation war credentials as President of Zimbabwe, further fuelling concerns about the impartiality of the security forces.

In 2002, months before Zimbabweans headed to the polls for a crucial presidential election, military chiefs delivered a stark warning, drawing a firm line on the qualities they expect in the country's next leader. The top military brass declared that the presidency is not a prize to be won lightly, but rather a "straitjacket whose occupant was expected to observe the objectives of the liberation struggle."

The message was delivered jointly by the then Defence Forces Chief Vitalis Zvinavashe (now late), Army Commander Constantine Chiwenga (now Vice President), Air Force Chief Perrence Shiri (now late) and Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri (now retired and in self-exile), has been widely interpreted as a not-so-subtle intervention in the electoral process.

This was at a time there was heightened political tension between the former and President Robert Mugabe, who faced formidable challenge from the late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Critics have pointed out that the statement effectively sets a pre-condition for the presidency, one rooted in the historical narrative of the liberation war, thereby potentially disenfranchising voters who may hold differing views or priorities.

The opposition has condemned the generals' remarks as a blatant attempt to intimidate voters and undermine the democratic process.

The controversy also underscores the enduring influence of the military in Zimbabwean politics.

Senior figures within the ruling Zanu PF party, including current President Emmerson Mnangagwa and party spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa, have often spoken of an "unbreakable bond" between Zanu PF and the military. Such pronouncements have led to accusations that elections are a mere ritual, with outcomes preordained due to the military's allegiance to the ruling party.

Section 208 of the Constitution explicitly forbids members of the security services, regardless of rank, from engaging in active politics.

Sanyatwe's statement, therefore, raises serious questions about adherence to constitutional principles and the separation of powers in Zimbabwe.