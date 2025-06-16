Zimbabwe: Mai Jeremaya On the Stand - Socialite Accused of Fabricating Rape

The sexual assault trial of social media personality Ashley Masendeke, popularly known as Mai Jeremaya, commenced at Harare Magistrates' Court on Friday, where the accused alleged the socialite falsely accused them of rape to divert attention from extortion and abduction allegations their parents had lodged with the police.

The two accused, Thabo Blessing Dube and Martin Charlie, allege that on May 3, 2025, Mai Jeremaya sent one Tafadzwa Chidawa to demand US$500--the same amount she allegedly requested after a sexual encounter with Charlie. They further claim Chidawa transported them and their parents to Seke Mayambara, where he made extortionate demands on behalf of the socialite.

After Dube, Charlie and their families refused to pay the US$500, it is alleged that Mai Jeremaya proceeded to fabricate the rape allegation.

Through their lawyer, Shepherd Kudzanayi Makonde, the two denied the rape charge, maintaining that the sexual intercourse was consensual, involving only Mai Jeremaya and Charlie.

They claim Mai Jeremaya started the conversation on the day in question. They alleged that after meeting, she disclosed her marital separation and financial difficulties, then offered an hour of sex for US$20 with Charlie.

When Charlie drove from town to Estlea, the two men alleged that she was fully aware that they were proceeding to the lodge for sexual purposes.

It is further alleged that at the lodge, she requested and was given advance payment, after which she voluntarily undressed and reportedly actively participated in consensual intercourse.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following the sexual encounter, the socialite reportedly suddenly asked for US$500, asserting she deserved more money for "extras," specifically mentioning she had kissed and engaged in foreplay with Charlie.

When Charlie declined the US$500, citing affordability, Mai Jeremaya reportedly reduced her demand to US$300, which he again refused. Ultimately, she reportedly accepted the original US$20.

With the State's case now open, Mai Jeremaya took to the witness stand. The prosecution then guided her as she recounted her claimed events from the day in question.

She refuted claims that she fabricated the allegations, stating that Dube and Charlie raped her after exploiting her vulnerability as she sought an advertising deal.

When asked about the incident's impact, she said it destroyed her marriage, despite pre-existing marital problems, and left her feeling humiliated.

Mai Jeremaya is being assisted by lawyer Tafadzwa Muvhami of Muvhami Attorneys.

The matter was rolled over to 17 June for trial continuation.