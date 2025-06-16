Africa: Upcoming Second Africa Climate Summit to Be Hosted in Addis Would Promote Nature-Based Solutions, Says PM Abiy

16 June 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in his social media channel, shared that Ethiopia, the Land of Origins, will host the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) from September 8-10, 2025, in partnership with the African Union.

Centered on "Green Talks and Green Actions," the summit will promote Nature-Based Solutions as key to Africa's climate strategy, with a focus on re-greening the continent and fostering African solidarity, the Prime Minister underscored.

The Premier added as Ethiopia launches its Green Legacy season, its preparations reflect a deep commitment to practical climate solutions.

"The call is clear: invest in nature, scale proven solutions, and embrace a model where ecology drives the economy. We look forward to welcoming you.

