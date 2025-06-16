Sudan: 1,346,935 Citizens Receive Cholera Vaccination in Khartoum State

16 June 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Federal Chamber for Monitoring the Cholera Vaccination Campaign in Khartoum State announced that 1,346,935 people aged one year and above received the vaccination over the five days leading up to Saturday.

During its meeting on Sunday at the General Administration of Primary Healthcare at its headquarters in Kassala State, the chamber reviewed reports from liaison officials on the progress of the campaign in 12 administrative units across five localities in Khartoum.

The campaign, which entered its sixth day on Sunday, included plans from federal supervisors, observations on teams and homes, various aspects of health promotion activities, the supply situation, side effects, monitoring of cholera cases during the campaign, and the coverage rate.

The meeting directed a focus on geographical coverage and home visits for the remaining days of the campaign, which concludes next Thursday.

The campaign was launched on Tuesday, June 10. BH/BH

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.