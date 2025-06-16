Sudan: 1,346,935 Citizens Receive Cholera Vaccination in Khartoum State

The Federal Chamber for Monitoring the Cholera Vaccination Campaign in Khartoum State announced that 1,346,935 people aged one year and above received the vaccination over the five days leading up to Saturday.

During its meeting on Sunday at the General Administration of Primary Healthcare at its headquarters in Kassala State, the chamber reviewed reports from liaison officials on the progress of the campaign in 12 administrative units across five localities in Khartoum.

The campaign, which entered its sixth day on Sunday, included plans from federal supervisors, observations on teams and homes, various aspects of health promotion activities, the supply situation, side effects, monitoring of cholera cases during the campaign, and the coverage rate.

The meeting directed a focus on geographical coverage and home visits for the remaining days of the campaign, which concludes next Thursday.

The campaign was launched on Tuesday, June 10. BH/BH