Sudan: Prime Minister Stresses Need to Address Citizens' Issues in Darfur, Mainly South Darfur

16 June 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, June 15, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has stressed the need to address the concerns of citizens in Darfur states, particularly South Darfur, directing the state government to prioritize social reconciliation and community peace.

During his meeting with South Darfur Wali (governor) Bashir Mursal in Port Sudan Sunday, the Prime Minister was briefed on the overall situation in the state, particularly the status of humanitarian and executive action, as well as the popular resistance hub.

The South Darfur Wali indicated that he briefed the Prime Minister on the state's preparations to mobilize fighters for its liberation. He noted that the Prime Minister emphasized the need to monitor security threats and violations committed by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against the state's citizens.

He added that discussions are underway about holding a peacebuilding conference to address the state's issues, particularly those related to peaceful coexistence and social development.

He asserted the necessity to develop a comprehensive project to rebuild the state and reconstruct what was destroyed by the war, especially infrastructure related to health, education, and drinking water sources.

He affirmed the Prime Minister's welcome to the idea.

