Kenya: Muturi Wants Ruto to Suspend Dig Lagat Amid Probe Over Ojwang's Murder in Custody

Nairobi — Former Attorney General Justin Muturi has called on President William Ruto to suspend Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat to allow for an impartial investigation into the death of blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody.

Muturi noted that in July 2024, President Ruto convinced then-Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to resign following weeks of violent protests against proposed tax hikes, which left more than 40 people dead.

"Why is the President finding it difficult to ask Lagat to step aside, when he didn't hesitate to ask IG Koome to resign amid intense criticism of police conduct during the Gen-Z-led protests against the 2024 Finance Bill?" Muturi asked during a public rally at Kanyuombora Grounds in Embu County.

Pressure has been mounting on Lagat to resign after being directly linked to the brutal killing of digital blogger Albert Ojwang.

Reports indicate that Lagat filed a complaint that led to Ojwang's arrest, after the blogger allegedly published content critical of him.

So far, 23 individuals -- including 17 police officers and six civilians -- have been questioned in connection with the case.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) confirmed last week that some officers have revised their earlier statements and now admit the assault occurred inside the station's holding cells.

Detectives are still searching for the riot baton believed to have been used in the attack.

A technician who admitted to being paid Sh3,000 to delete CCTV footage from the night of Ojwang's death is also in custody.

Nairobi Central Police Station's Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Samson Talam and Police Constable James Mukhwana were expected to be arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on June 16 in connection with the murder.

Mukhwana, who was on duty as the cell sentry on the night of Ojwang's detention, is currently being held at Capitol Hill Police Station.

IPOA has requested a 21-day detention to allow for comprehensive investigations, citing concerns over possible witness interference.