Kenya: ARK Helps Kenya's Mini-Grids Tap Global Carbon Market for Revenue

Nairobi — Kenya's mini-grid solar operators are beginning to earn new revenue from their clean energy production through the sale of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), thanks to a platform known as Africa Renewables Katalyst (ARK).

The platform links mini-grid operators in off-grid areas to international buyers of RECs--digital certificates that verify energy was generated from renewable sources. These certificates are used by global companies to meet emissions reduction targets.

For operators, the model offers a chance to supplement low income from electricity tariffs with sales from certified clean energy. In Kisumu County, one mini-grid operator reported improved financial stability after joining ARK, using proceeds to upgrade infrastructure, hire staff, and maintain affordable tariffs.

ARK facilitates the registration and verification of solar assets on international renewable energy registries. For each megawatt-hour (MWh) generated, operators receive a certificate that ARK helps sell on the international market.

The platform is expanding beyond Kenya, with plans to support similar mini-grid projects in Tanzania and Uganda. It also aligns with Kenya's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, which focus on reducing national emissions.

By opening access to carbon markets, ARK is helping small-scale renewable energy producers generate income and attract further investment, while contributing to global climate goals.