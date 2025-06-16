Somalia: India to Bring Visa Services to Mogadishu

New Delhi — India plans to open a visa facilitation center in Mogadishu, a move to ease travel for Somali nationals.

The statement came Friday from Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary for Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs at India's Ministry of External Affairs.

"Somalia is the only country where Indian visa applications must be processed through third-country embassies," Chatterjee said.

"We are committed to ending such a burden on Somalis", he added.

Currently, Somali applicants must travel to Nairobi or Addis Ababa to obtain Indian visas, often facing high costs, delays, and difficult logistics.

The new center will allow Somalis, particularly students and patients, to apply directly from their home country without needing to cross international borders.

"This new visa center will make a real difference for those pursuing education and healthcare in India," Chatterjee said.

India has become a top destination for Somali students pursuing higher education annually on scholarships such as ICCR and ITEC.

At the same time, Indian hospitals continue to draw thousands of Somali patients annually due to their quality care and low costs as well.

The visa center is expected to strengthen both countries' ties and people-to-people contaction, especially in education, training, and medical cooperation.

Despite no timeline has been provided, Chatterjee says planning is already underway and the project is a diplomatic priority for both governments.

"This reflects our long-standing friendship with Somalia," he added. "It's about making opportunities accessible and building a deeper partnership through practical support."

Reported by Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare from New Delhi, India.