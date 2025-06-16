Gambia: Darsilameh Villagers Express Border Concerns to Cds Cham

Residents of Darsilameh, a village in Kombo North District bordering Senegal, have called on the government to urgently demarcate the border to prevent recurring tensions and potential conflict. Their appeal came during a visit by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Mamat O. Cham, who toured the area amid rising concerns over border intrusions.

Speaking at a community gathering, Paul Jarju, a member of the Village Development Committee, said the military camp in Darsilameh is under-resourced and ill-equipped to respond to threats. "The way things are happening within our border is worrying. When the Senegalese come into our territory, they come with many vehicles and troops, and this can lead to anything," Jarju warned, urging the deployment of more soldiers and provision of vehicles to the local military outpost.

Village Alkalo Alagie Tabally echoed the sentiments, describing the border as "very sensitive" and stressing the need for a clear and official demarcation to avoid disputes. "We want the government to help us demarcate the border," he said.

Representing the women of the community, Musukebba Jarju emphasized the strategic importance of the military camp, calling for its reinforcement and the construction of a fence to enhance security. "This is a critical camp because of the borderline," she noted.

In response, CDS Cham acknowledged the longstanding concerns of the villagers and reaffirmed the government's commitment to peace. "The problem in Darsilameh is the border, and I have come here on several occasions to talk about it, but it still has not been solved," he said.

He pointed out that similar issues persist along the stretch from Darsilameh to Kalagi, blaming some of the confusion on misleading representations in digital mapping. "Maybe our neighbours have forgotten, or they are misled by Google Maps. But the border has not been moved an inch since its demarcation in 1895 during colonial days," Cham said.

The CDS assured the villagers that a bilateral commission between The Gambia and Senegal has been established to address the dispute. He said the commission would consult historical records to determine the original boundaries and urged patience as the diplomatic process unfolds. "Let us not get into conflict. When a fight arises because of land, it is difficult to have peace again," he cautioned.

Addressing troops at the Darsilameh camp, CDS Cham advised against escalation and emphasized the importance of restraint. "The border issue between The Gambia and Senegal can be solved without the use of fire rounds. Once shots are fired, it's a declaration of war," he said. "Take your posture, report back, and follow orders."

He praised the soldiers for their professionalism and discipline within the community and encouraged them to maintain that standard as diplomatic efforts to resolve the border issue continue.

