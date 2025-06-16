Gambia: IEC Registers Alliance for Democracy and Development

13 June 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia's Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Thursday announced the registration of a new political party, the Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD), bringing the total number of officially registered parties in the country to twenty.

In a public statement issued on June 12, 2025, the Commission said the ADD met all legal requirements under Section 105 of the Elections Act of 2009, as amended, making it eligible to operate as a bona fide political party. The party is led by Malik Camara, who also serves as its Secretary General. Its national secretariat is located in Phase One of Brusubi.

According to the IEC, the ADD's colors are red above green, symbolizing its identity and values. Its emblem is a cotton tree encircled by nine figures representing The Gambia's diverse ethnic groups standing in unity. The party's motto is "Together As A Nation."

"We now have a total of twenty registered political parties, and we anticipate registering more in the coming months," said Pa Makan Khan, the Commission's Director of Communications.

The emergence of the ADD party reflects the continued expansion of the country's political landscape, as parties position themselves ahead of future electoral contests.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.