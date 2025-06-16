Gambia Presents CRC Report As UN Committee Concludes Review

The Gambia's Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, through its Directorate of Children Affairs, on Thursday presented the country's latest report on the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) to the United Nations Committee, as part of ongoing international efforts to monitor the rights and well-being of children.

The Gambia ratified the CRC in 1990 and has since enacted key legislation including the Children's Act of 2005 and established child-focused institutions such as the Children's Parliament and specialized courts. The presentation of the report, which took place on June 12, 2025, marked the conclusion of the UN Committee's consideration of The Gambia's efforts in fulfilling its treaty obligations.

A five-member Gambian delegation, including senior legal officials, participated in the review process and addressed questions from committee members on the country's progress and remaining challenges.

"It is a right for all children to enjoy their rights, grow in a safe place, and have access to equal opportunities," said Hussein Thomasi, Solicitor General and Legal Secretary at the Ministry of Justice. He emphasized the importance of national responsibility in shaping the development and welfare of children.

Thomasi acknowledged persistent challenges, including female genital mutilation, child labor, and street begging, which continue to undermine the rights of children in the country. He noted that the 2025 CRC review provides an important platform for stakeholders to influence future policy and legal reforms.

Illo Jallow, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, highlighted government interventions aimed at strengthening child protection. These include the development of legal frameworks, public awareness campaigns, improved protection systems, and initiatives to address violence against children and digital safety.

"The Child Protection Strategic Plan of The Gambia aims to ensure that all children are protected from violence, abuse, exploitation, and neglect," Jallow said. "It envisions a comprehensive child protection system that safeguards children's rights and enables them to achieve their full potential."

Government officials affirmed their commitment to upholding child rights and pledged to continue working with international partners to eliminate harmful practices and build a safer environment for the nation's children.