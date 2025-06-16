Gambia: Two Men Accused of Stealing 21 Cattle Remanded At Mile Two Prison

13 June 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Louise Jobe

A magistrate in Brikama on Thursday ordered the remand of two men at Mile Two Central Prison following their arraignment on charges of conspiracy and cattle theft involving 21 cows allegedly stolen from Sanyang Village in the West Coast Region.

The accused, Buba Bah and Ousainou Ceesay, appeared before Magistrate M. Dem and pleaded not guilty to two counts related to the theft, which reportedly occurred on or about May 31, 2025.

Police Prosecutor Deputy Superintendent Buteh Sawaneh, representing the Office of the Inspector General of Police, told the court that the men conspired to commit a felony and, in Bah's case, personally executed the theft. According to the charge sheet, Bah and Ceesay are jointly accused on the first count of conspiracy to commit a felony, contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal.

Prosecutors alleged that the two men conspired among themselves to steal livestock from Sanyang Village. The second count, brought solely against Bah, accuses him of stealing 21 head of cattle valued at D970,000, the property of one Haruna Sowe. That charge was filed under Section 255 of the Criminal Code, which criminalizes cattle theft.

During the brief hearing, Prosecutor Sawaneh opposed bail, arguing that granting the accused persons temporary release would jeopardize ongoing investigations. "If they are granted bail, they will interfere with the investigation," Sawaneh said.

Magistrate Dem agreed, ruling that the men be remanded at the Mile Two Central Prison pending further proceedings. He adjourned the case to June 19, 2025, for the commencement of testimony from the first prosecution witness (PW1).

