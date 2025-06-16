Gambia: Young Man Granted D100,000 Bail Over Alleged Theft of Solar Panels and Borehole Pumps

Magistrate Fofana of the Brikama Magistrate Court on Wednesday granted bail in the sum of one hundred thousand dalasi (D100,000) to a young Gambian man accused of stealing three solar panels and two borehole pumping machines from Sotokoi Village in the West Coast Region.

The accused, Edward Mendy, appeared unrepresented as the charge was read to him in Mandinka. He pleaded not guilty to a single count of stealing, contrary to Section 252 of the Criminal Code, Cap 10:01, Vol. III, Laws of The Gambia (Revised Edition 2009).

According to the particulars of the offence, Mendy allegedly stole three solar panels valued at D27,000 belonging to one Saikou Faye, and two borehole pumping machines valued at D37,000 jointly owned by Wuyeh Touray and Ebrima Gassama. The total estimated value of the stolen items is D64,000.

Police Prosecutor Inspector Fadera, appearing for the Inspector General of Police, informed the court that he did not object to bail but requested that the case be adjourned to allow the prosecution to prepare.

Magistrate Fofana granted the accused bail in the sum of D100,000 with one Gambian surety who must deposit either a valid national ID card or passport with the court registrar. The case was adjourned to Monday, July 7, 2025, for the prosecution to commence its case.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!